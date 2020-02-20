Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Naren returns to solve Rohit and Sonakshi's differences

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Naren will make a reentry to expose Nishi's truth in front of everyone. Here's what will happen next.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum featuring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover has become the talk-of-the-town off late. Well, it is all because of the show going off-air soon. Yes, KHKT is all set to bid adieu to the viewers in mid-March. Karan revealed to Pinkvilla that the last episode of the show will air on 14th March 2020. While fans are sad to learn about this fact, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to dish out some nail-biting episodes as they show has entered its last leg.

In last night's episode, we saw how a drunk Sonakshi opened her heart out in front of Rohit. In an emotional state, she revealed that Rohit was never beside her when she needed him the most and he never understood her. The latter listens to her cries and complains carefully. He wipes her tears and embraces her saying that he truly loves her a lot still. On the other hand, Rohit's family is planning to get him married again, without his knowledge.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Naren returning to the Sippy family. Yes, Rohit's beloved father Dr. Naren Sippy (Ashish Nayyar) is all set to make a grand entry and bring in some new twists and turns. While Sumit is becoming Sonakshi's support-system during her bad times, she is elated that Rohit is also standing by her. Slowly and steadily, Sonakshi is learning the truth about Rohit's harsh step of parting ways with her. She understands that he divorced her owing to some helplessness. Naren's return will add more thrills to Ronakshi's life as he will come to put an end on Nishi’s game and expose her truth. Not only this, but Naren will also play cupid for Rohit and Sonakshi, and will try to clear out their misunderstandings. He will bring new hope in #Ronakshi's shattered relationship.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. How Nishi’s evil game with the Sippy family is ended? Will Rohit and Sonakshi get back together? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

