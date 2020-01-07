Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT Netra to reveal about Rohit and Rani's plan to Sonakshi

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is showcasing some high-voltage drama with Rani's entry in the series. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular TV shows right now. In the last episode, we saw that Pooja tried to pacify Rani, however, Rani was in no mood to listen to her as well. Meanwhile, Rohit got angry with Nishi and YK for their plan of getting Rani as Pooja’s mother. They all get afraid of how Sonakshi and Pooja may eventually learn the truth and get more hurt. Rohit, later, asked Sonakshi about her leaving the job. Sonakshi explained to him that she wants to leave as she really wants to focus on her family and even wants to complete her education. Meanwhile, Suman told Pari to work with Rohan and stay in the Sippy mansion so that she can give details about what Sonakshi’s in-laws and their talks about her career.

In the upcoming track, we will see that Rohit warns Rani and the same gets recorded during Sonakshi's shoot. Netra learns about their plan while she editing Kahani Parvati Ki. She gets shocked after watching the footage and will reveal to Sonakshi. It will be interesting to know how Sonakshi will be reacting to this. As we saw, she already gets to know about Sitara, Rani's daughter and soon she will learn that Nishi and YK's plan of bringing her as Pooja's mother.

Speaking of the show, the same premiered on June 17 last year and stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover as the leads.

Credits :Pinkvilla

