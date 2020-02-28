Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Not Sonakshi, Nishi to die due to deadly virus? Find Out

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi's life will go through a turmoil. Here's what will happen.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) has been dishing out some really interesting episodes off late. As the show is inching towards its end, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked. In the latest episode, we saw how Sonakshi is hospitalized and has high probabilities of contracting the deadly virus. While Rohit is worried about her health, she refuses to take his help in any condition. On the other hand, Nishi is planning to keep Rohit away from Sonakshi, is elated to know that Sonakshi may suffer from the super virus.

But, if you're tensed about Sona's worsening health, there's some news for you all. Sonakshi will not suffer from the super virus. Yes, you read that right! While earlier we told you that she will be infected, it is now learnt that it was all Nishi's evil plans. She had changed Sonakshi's blood reports, to get rid of her. Now, Rohit will learn the truth soon and will slam Nishi for playing her nasty tricks. He will warn her that if she ever tries to harm Sonakshi, he will kill her.

Not only this, but it is also heard that Nishi will be the one to suffer from the super virus and lose her life to it. Yes, Nishi will die due to the deadly virus in the upcoming episodes. Well, looks like the makers are planning some happy endings for #Ronakshi fans. This also means that Kishwer Merchantt's track may soon come to end, many before the show goes off-air. Are you excited about the upcoming drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

