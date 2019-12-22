Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohan and Pari's extramarital affair gets busted in front of Tanya

In the latest episode, we will see that Tanya will find out about Rohan and Pari's extramarital affair. Here's what will happen next.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Rohit (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar) is churning out some interesting episodes. With its high voltage drama it is garnering attention from all over keeping up in the TRP charts. Fans rejoiced when Sonakshi and Rohit finally tied the knot and exchanged wedding vows after lots of struggles. But, merely after some days, trouble pooled in Rohit and Sonakshi's married life, leaving it haywire. Pari's entry further worsened situations between the two, and now Pari is going to create trouble in another couple's life. Yes, we're talking about Tanya and Rohan.

Rohan, who is married to Tanya is having an extramarital affair with Pari. Now, he will now decide to take his relationship with Pari a step forward. In the upcoming episode, Rohan will ask Parth to help him and lie Suman (Pari's mother) about their relationship. Pari, who is madly in love with Rohan is on cloud nine after getting him, and is ready to do anything for him. While these two are enjoying their moments together, Tanya is all worried and disappointed about knowing about his husband's extramarital affair.

ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum December 19, 2019 Written Update: The family gets angry with Sonakshi

She is extremely eager to find out who is the girl in Rohan's lfife, who he has an affair with. With her constants efforts, she finally finds a breakthrough to know the truth of Rohan affairs. She finds out that Rohan is dating none other than Pari. It would now be to see, how this truth affect's Rohit and Sonakshi's life and Tanya and Rohan's life. How will seh deal with the truth and how will Rohan confront everyone. A lot of twists wait ahead. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Read More