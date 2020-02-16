Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohan plays an evil card in order to get rid of Pari

Rohan plans to kidnap Pari and kill her child after Tanya threatens to destroy him if he chooses Pari over her.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum featuring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover has been taking interesting twists and turns. The makers have left #Ronakshi fans hooked with the unexpected events taking place in the lives of the central characters. In the last few episodes, we saw how Sonakshi suffering an accident. She gets hospitalized and Rohit breaks down seeing her in such a state. Sonakshi and her family hold the Sippy's responsible for ruining her life while Sonakshi's mother advises her to leave them and move on her in her life, focusing on her career.

The coming episode will show Rohan and Pari's relationship ending on a bitter note. Tanya threatens to destroy him if he chooses Pari over her and thus, Rohan distances from Pari. Rohan learns about Pari's pregnancy and that she intends to keep his baby. A nervous Rohan sees it as a potential danger for himself. Hence, he decides to play an evil card in order to get rid of Pari.

Rohan plans to abduct Pari and kill the child in her womb irrespective of the fact that she is carrying his own baby. Will Pari be able to save herself? Will she be able to escape the clutches of Rohan? What do you think? Comment and let us know!

