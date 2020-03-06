Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit and Sonakshi to gear up for Holi? Find Out

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the entire Sippy family along with Rohit and Sonkashi will celebrate Holi. Here's what will happen.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) is inching towards is an end. The show is all set to bid a hearty goodbye to #Ronakshi fans on 14th March this year. According to the current track, Sonakshi is trying her best to save Rohit from the deadly super virus. She went through a critical medical procedure for the doctors to make the antidote to compact the life-threatening virus. In the latest, she also learned about Rohit's truth and why he chose to get separated from her.

In the upcoming episodes, while Nishi will put in all efforts to put Rohit's life at risk and earn money by selling the antidote, Sonakshi will show her fierce side. She will slap Nishi for trying to destroy their life. We also told you that Naren will expose Nishi's truth in front of the Sippy family. Now, a report in a leading entertainment portal reveals that the entire Sipppy family will gear up for celebrating the festival of colours, Holi. Yes, apparently Rohit and Sonakshi will get together for Holi and keep Nishi away. Audiences are going to witness some fun-filled moments during the Holi celebrations. It is also reported that Rohit will make Naren wear a saree and will take him out from the Sippy house on skates for a happy ride.

Well, it would be an endearing scene to watch #Ronakshi celebrate Holi together after going through so many ups and downs. And we're only hoping for a happy ending for them. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

