Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit and Sonakshi unite to solve Pari's pregnancy issues

Looks like differences between #Ronakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum are soon going to get solved as they will finally come together. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) has been rolling out some nail-biting episodes off late. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep #Ronakshi fans at the edge of their seats and are introducing new twists and turns each passing day. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you might know that Rohit and Sonakshi's life has gone for a toss now. Unlike their lovey-dovey past, they can no longer tolerate each other.

Now in the upcoming track, Rohit and Sonakshi will come together once again. No, their love will not bring them back, but is Pari. Yes, the duo will soon learn about Pari's pregnancy and will be left in a state of shock. They will see her vomiting and showing her baby bump. Later when Rohit and Sona confront her, Pari reveals about how Rohan cheated on her with Tanya. She also tells that while Rohan is not accepting his baby, she doesn't want to go for abortion as she still feels Rohan will come back to her someday.

Upon learning all the mess that Pari and Rohan have created, Sonakshi and Rohit are left tensed. Since, they don't want Pari or Rohan to take any abrupt steps, they decide to come together and find a solution to Pari's pregnancy issues. While, on the other hand, Rohan is planning to abduct Pari and kill the child in her womb. It would be interesting to see what happens next.

Will Rohit and Sonakshi solve their own issues as well while helping Pari? Will Rohan be successful in getting rid of Pari and the unborn kid? What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Credits :Pinkvilla

