Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit asks Sonakshi to get back to her work after she leaves the series

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for more drama. Check out the latest spoiler right here.

Star Plus' popular TV show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been showcasing some interesting and high voltage drama and the same has kept the audience glued to the screens. In the previous episode, we saw how Sonakshi learns about Rani's Sitara as she visits her house. She gets to know that Rani has been hiding about Sitara and she was in jail all this while. And now, she is back after serving her term. Rohit, meanwhile, has been blackmailing Rani and asked her to do what Nishi told her. He added that he will only pay after that. Sonakshi asks about Sitara and Rani says that she did not think that it was important to reveal about, however, Sonakshi asks her to stay away from Pooja.

As we reported earlier, Sonakshi decides to quit her job as she wants to stay with family and support them in the trying times. She wants to keep her TV drama at bay to focus on Rohit as well as Pooja and other family issues that have been going on. Netra reveals about Sonakshi's decision to Suman and the latter calls Rohit and informs about Sonakshi's drastic step. Rohit will disagree with her decision and will send Sonakshi back to work. Will Sonakshi get back to her TV series or focus on her family and issues. Only time will tell.

Check out Dipika and Karan's interview:

