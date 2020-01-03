Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit to blackmail Rani

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows. Read on to know the latest spoiler of the show right here.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows right now and the current track of Pooja, Rani and Nishi have been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. And now, we have learned that the show is gearing up for more twists and turns. We have been watching how Rani has been influencing Pooja and making her go against the Nishi. Sonakshi even asked Rani to stop the same. Meanwhile, we also saw some romantic moments between Sonakshi and Rohit.

We also saw is Naren's friend Pradeep ends his friendship with him because of the former's daughter in law Sonakshi. Sonakshi prepared a homemade BP remedy for, however, he refused to use it. Talking about her upcoming track of the show, Rohit will get to know Rani's weakness and he will find out that her daughter Sitara is in jail. He will start blackmailing Rani with the help of this information about Sitara. He will warn Rani and say her that he will reveal her truth so she should do the task of Nishi and YK.

Speaking of the daily soap, the drama had premiered on 17 June 2019 on Star Plus. Produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions, it stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar. Karan is playing the role of Dr. Rohit Sippy while Dipika is essaying the role of TV actress Sonakshi Rastogi.

Check out Dipika and Karan's interview right below.

