Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit gets angry as Sonakshi and Sumit dance on a romantic track

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi and Sumit's intimate dance will leave Rohit aghast. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum featuring Dipikar Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) is soon going to bid adieu to all of us. Yes, the show is going off air in mid-March and it's last episode will air on 14th March, 2020. Well, this news has left many fans disheartened as they feel that the show has a potential to bring out more new and refreshing turns in #Ronakshi's life. However, looks like the decision has been taken, and even #SaveKHKT will not work in favour.

In last night's episode we saw how Rohit recalled her beautiful past memories with Sonakshi as he came across some heart-shaped balloons. While Rohit still loves Sonakshi, he cannot reveal it to her. He thus sends a little girl to give those balloons to Sonakshi, without revealing his identity. When the Sonakshi receives the balloons, she gets curious to know who has sent them for her. The girl says that it is from one of her fans. Sona accepts it and gets happy. Later, Rohit discovers about that Pari's pregnancy and how Rohan is cheating on her. Well, we told you that #Ronakshi will come together to solve Pari's pregnancy issues.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Sumit (Sonakshi's co-actor), who has returned to India to help Sonakshi will be seen adding fuel to Rohit and Sonakshi's already troubled life. Coincidentally, Sumit and Sonakshi will visit the same restaurant where Rohit is enjoying his drinks. There they will dance on a romantic track to make Rohit jealous, and will succeed in doing so. Yes, Rohit will fume in anger to see Sumit and Sonakshi perform an initiate dance together. Not only this, he will interrupt them and gets them away. He will not be able to see his wife in another man's arms and thus will confront Sumit.

Well, if you're thinking Sumit is trying to create differences between the separated lovers, it is not so. He will reveal that he wants to see them together and wants Rohit to stand by Sonakshi in her tough times. Will Rohit play cupid for Rohit and Sonakshi and get them back together? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

