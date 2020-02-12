Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit misses Sonakshi during the Valentine's Day

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi's life is going to take a drastic turn. Here's what will happen.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been entertaining fans for quite some time now. Much to their dismay, the show has now reached a important yet delicate point. The two lovers Rohit and Sonakshi are facing some unforeseen and uninvited troubles in their life. Their life has gone for a toss because of Nishi's constant blackmailing. While to avoid more mess, Rohit has ousted Sonakshi from the house and his life. But, this has not put their life in place, rather has only added to the issue.

Though Rohit is aware about Nishi's ugly intentions, he stands helpless in front of her fro Naren's safety. On the other hand, Mahesh is also torturing Sonakshi to the extreme levels. Thus, to make things back to normal again, Rohit decides to keep Sonakshi away from him, and humiliates her, leaving her devastated. Now, in the upcoming episode, Rohit will be seen missing her true love and will not be able to bear the pain of losing Sonakshi forever. He will regret his decision and feel empty without her. Not only this, Rohit will also dream about celebrating Valentine's Day with her ladylove. He will recall all the special moments spent with Sona, and will dream about having a romantic date on the day of love.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rohit try to get Sonakshi back in his life? Will Sonakshi understand why Rohit took the decision? Will #Ronakshi's life be sorted? Only time will tell. Until then, stay updated with Pinkvilla for more updates.

