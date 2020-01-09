Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit to reveal about Naren's extra marital affair

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular TV series. Read on to know that latest spoiler.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is showcasing engrossing track of Rani and how Sippy family is dealing with her. In the last episode, we saw Rohit and Sonakshi spent some romantic time together and talked about starting their family. To cheer Pooja up, they all decide to have a New Year party and they wish each other and have a gala time.

Later, we saw how Rohit met Rani and he gave her Rs 10 lack cheque as she had demanded. Rani took the cheque and begged him to tell about her daughter Sitara. Sonakshi, who was unaware, learned about Rohit and Rani's deal and she even slapped Rani when she tried to cover up her deal with Rohit. She made her sign on the papers which mentioned that she has nothing to do with Pooja or the Sippy family.

Check out Karan and Dipika's interview right below.

In the upcoming track of the show, we will see that Sonakshi ignoring Rohit during the party as she learned about Rani. Rohit realizes that he cannot lose his wife and the matter of Pooja is indirectly affecting his married life. He will decide to apologize to Sonakshi in front of everyone at the party. He will also expose Naren’s extramarital affair and save his marriage. How will Pooja react to this? We finally get to know about her real mother? Only time will tell. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

