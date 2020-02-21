Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit scolds Sonakshi and accuses her of being FAKE in front of Naren

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have reached an extremely delicate and important point. From quite a few episodes, viewers are seeing Ronakshi's fights as they are now a separated couple. While Rohit took the drastic step of divorce as Nishi was blackmailing him, Sonakshi feels that Rohit just showed his class. However, both still have feelings for each other, but they cannot express it due to their reasons. In the latest episode, we saw Naren (Rohit's father) making a re-entry.

The upcoming episodes are filled with more high-voltage drama as Rohit and Sonakshi will again be at loggerheads. Well, all this will happen as Sonakshi will visit the hospital for some work, and there she will bump into Ajit and Naren. As soon as Sonakshi sees Naren's state, she gets shocked and worries about his father-in-laws' health. She feels sorry for him and gives him some moral support. She asks, 'Are you, fine papa?' On seeing Sonakshi by his side, Naren shows signs of improvement and holds her hand.