Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit, Sonakshi are all set to bid adieu to viewers with the last episode

In the last episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi will bid adieu to viewers with their romantic Holi drama. Here's what will happen.

Within a few hours, the last episode of Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will air. And with it, Rohit (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi's (Dipika Kakar) will come to an end. Yes, the show is all set to bid adieu to its viewers today on March 14, 2020. As the final episode of KHKT telecasts today, the show's fans are surely going to be left disheartened as their beloved #Ronkashi will not come to entertainment them for the next week.

In the latest episodes, we saw how Rohit and Sonakshi joined hands to fight back an evil Nishi. Sonakshi also let her guards off and exposed Nishi in front of the Sippy family. Now with so much drama and obstacles in the duo's life, you must be wondering how will their love story come to an end. Well, we have the answer for you. Rohit and Sonakshi will bid a heartwarming goodbye to their viewers in a romantic and happy style.

Yes, in the last episode the couple will be seen enjoying Holi and spending some mushy moments together. While Naren will be cured, Veena will accept Sonakshi back, and the entire family will be happy together. Love will blossom between Rohit and Sonakshi and they will understand their true feelings for each other. So, the festival of Holi spread love in the air, and Ronakshi will be drenched in those emotions. It is also heard that the two will tie the knot again and have a happy-happy ending.

It would be interesting to see how Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Rohit-Sonakshi's story comes to an end tonight? Are you excited to watch the last episode of romantic drama? What are the emotions running within you? Will you miss the show? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi and Rohit to REMARRY; Is it a happy ending for #Ronakshi?

Credits :Pinkvilla

