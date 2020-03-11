Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi and Rohit join hands to REVEAL Nishi's truth to the Sippy family

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi will come together to expose Nishi's reality. Here's what will happen.

Only a few days are left for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to bid adieu to its fans. The show stars Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) in the lead roles. With March 14, 2020, nearing, everyone's hearts are filled with emotions. In the latest episode, we saw how Sonakshi rose above all obstacles to save Rohit's life. While Rohit was fighting for his life, Sonakshi made sure that she reaches for help with the antidote to help Rohit escape the deadly super virus.

Ronakshi's sweet reunion has sent happy waves throughout, proving that true love cannot be challenged. Now in the upcoming episode, Rohit and Sonakshi will join hands to fight Nishi's evil plans together and expose her truth in front of the Sippy family. The duo will return home with a plan in their mind to save Naren and tackle Nishi. While Sonakshi will keep Nishi busy in something, Rohit will sneak out of the house with Naren. He will rush Naren to the hospital and begin his treatment.

However, Nishi will smell that there is something fishy and hold Sonakshi back. But this time, Sonakshi will stand tall and strong in front of Nishi. Later, Rohit will return home and together Sonakshi and Rohit will reveal Nishi's truth in front of the family. Upon learning Nishi's reality, Veena will lose her cool and give a tight slap on Nishi's face. Not only this, but she will also realize her mistake of having blind faith in Nishi and ignoring Sonakshi. She will apologize to Sonakshi for whatever wrong she has done with her, and the latter will forgive her. Sonakshi will make peace with everyone and reunite to build a happy family again. On the other hand, Nishi will be put behind the bars and serve for her crimes.

