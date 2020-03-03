Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi and Rohit to REMARRY; Is it a happy ending for #Ronakshi?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Sonakshi and Rohit aka #Ronakshi are all set to have a happy ending on the show. Read deets inside.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which airs on Star Plus, is all set to bid a heartfelt adieu to its fans in some days. The show starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) began its journey on TV on 17 June 2019, and within a year is going to set off from everyone. Ever since the channel and makers decided to pull off the drama, #Ronakshi fans are sulking as they cannot digest the fact that such a strong concept is being taken down. But, it has been decided, and the last episode of KHKT will air on March 14, 2020.

While many are still not able to fathom the show's closure, some are pondering upon how will #Ronakshi's unusual story comes to an end. And if you're from the latter category, we quite have an answer for you. Well, all Ronakshi fans are going to shed happy tears as the show will have a happy ending. A source close to KHKT revealed to a leading entertainment portal that the makers have planned a happy ending for the show. Apparently, Rohit and Sonakshi, who have been separated from each other since they will finally reunite. Yes, you read that right! Rohit and Sonakshi will ultimately come together and love will conquer overall. Not only this, but it is also heard that the much-in-love couple will again tie the knot. Yes, Rohit and Sonakshi will remarry at the end.

Well, it would be interesting to see if this really happen. If it does no better moment to bring a beautiful story to an end and fill our hearts with happiness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

