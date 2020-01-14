Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi comes up with a plan to trap her blackmailer

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will show a new track of Sonakshi and her blackmailer. Read on to know the latest spoiler alert.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for high voltage drama. Talking about the current track of the series, Sonakshi has been getting followed by a man called Yashwant. He knows the truth about Naren's extramarital affair and how Pooja is Naren's daughter. For those who have been not following the series, after Rani's exit, we saw that Rohit explaining about Naren's reality to Sonakshi. Sonakshi promised Rohit that she will not reveal it to anyone. While they discussing, they heard someone outside their room. Since that episode, Sonakshi is getting followed by someone. He even threatens to reveal it to Veena about Naren's truth.

We had earlier revealed that Sonakshi will finally reveal her blackmailer to Rohit. Talking about the next track, the blackmailer is related to Naren and Pooja's real mother. And Sonakshi will plan to trap the blackmailer and ask him to stay mum by offering him a good sum. However, the blackmailer will learn about her plan.

Will Sonakshi's plan gets backfired and Veena will learn everything? Or Sonakshi will catch hold of the blackmailer? Only time will tell.

Talking about the series, romantic drama daily soap had premiered on 17 June 2019 on Star Plus. Produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions.Ashish Nayyar, Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Waseem Mushtaq and Kishwar Merchant among others are also part of the show.

