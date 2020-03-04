Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi to demand money from Veena to save Rohit's life?

The upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will witness some high voltage drama as Sonakshi will bow down to Nishi's plans and turn against Rohit. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus’ popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum featuring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) in the lead roles, is slowly and steadily inching towards its end. However, with only a few days left, the makers are taking all the efforts to make the show more interesting. With each passing day, a new twist is introduced, keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats. In the latest episode, we saw that Rohit gets infected with the super virus and reaches a critical stage. On the other hand, Nishi has held Sonakshi captive, to keep her away from Rohit.

However, she will eventually let her free and get her tested for the deadly virus. Well, Sonakshi carries rare blood, with which an antidote to combat the virus can be made. And it is only with this special antidote that Rohit's life can be saved. But, there's going to be an unexpected twist in the upcoming track. Sonakshi will demand money from Veena to save Rohit's life. Yes, you heard that right! Sonakshi will turn into a gold-digger and will try to take advantage of Rohit's situation.

ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi and Rohit to REMARRY; Is it a happy ending for #Ronakshi?

She will ask Veena to pay her large amounts if she needs her blood to make the antidote. Not only this, but Sonakshi will also insult and humiliate Veena, leaving her shocked. But out of Rohit's love, Veena will agree to her conditions. But, if you're thinking Sonakshi has turned sour towards Rohit and doesn't love him anymore. You're wrong. Sonakshi has put up fake arrogance on Nishi's demand. She will keep her gold digger attitude as per Nishi's orders, but will only pray for Rohit's speedy recovery.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More