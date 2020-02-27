Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi has gone missing; Rohit goes on a search for her

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi will contract the virus and lose hope of living her life. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) is going through an interesting yet delicate plot. While fans are waiting for #Ronakshi's reunion, makers have introduced a track in the life of the central characters that have left every anxious. In the latest episode, we saw that Sonakshi's health goes for a toss, and she falls excessively ill. While her family thinks it is a normal viral, Rohit suspects of it being something serious, and therefore advises a complete medical checkup. At first, Sonakshi denies listening to him, but later as everyone insists on her, she goes for a checkup.

Now, in tonight's episode, viewers will receive a shocker, as the results of the checkup will be positive. Yes, the medical report will state that Sonakshi has contracted the super virus. Her life will be in danger. Rohit and others get extremely worried about learning a reality. After learning about her condition, Sonakshi will lose her hope of living life. She will be sent to a treatment camp for recovery without Rohit's knowledge. He will find out about Sonakshi's disappearance and will be left devastated. Yes, Sonakshi will go missing and Rohit will then go on to search for her. He will struggle to find her and will take an oath that he will treat her. He will decide to cure her ladylove and save her life.

It would be interesting to see if Rohit will be able to trace Sonakshi? Will Sonakshi's faith in life be revived? How will her family and Sumit support her in this hard time? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

