Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi REFUSES to get treated by Rohit; Wishes to die instead

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi will express her desire to end her life. Here's what will happen.

Starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) in the lead roles, Star Plus' popular drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is all set to bid adieu to the audiences next month. The last episode of #Rokanshi's show will be aired on 14th March 2020. And before the show says a heartfelt goodbye to fans, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep them hooked with interesting twists and turns in Rohit and Sonakshi's life. While fans are yearning to see Ronakshi's reunion, it looks like there's still some time for it.

As per the current track, Sonakshi gets infected with a deadly virus. While Sumit at first thought it would be common viral, but later Rohit tells them that she might have caught the super virus. This leaves Suman and Pari get shocked. Though Rohit asks Sonakshi to get a check-up done sooner, Sonakshi ignores his advice and asks him to leave her alone. Rohit understands Sonakshi's anger but tells her that she must not deny her condition as the virus is risky.

Now in tonight's episode, viewers are going to another shocking turn. Rohit being a doctor, tries to help Sonakshi and save her life from the clutches of the dangerous virus. However, Sonakshi will refuse to take any help from him. She will rather be adamant to die. Yes, Sonakshi will say, 'If my death is coming closer, it is better to die than take your help.' She will at no cost be ready to get treated by Rohit. Instead, she will be ready to jump down the building and end her life. Upon listening to Sonakshi's ordeal, Rohit, Suman, and Pari are left shocked.

It would be interesting to see how will Sumit and Pari convince Sonakshi to get treated and take Rohit's help? Will Sonakshi bow down or will she be adamant to hold her ego against Rohit? Will Rohit be successful in influencing her? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

