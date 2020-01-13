Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi reveals about her new enemy, Yashwant to Rohit

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for twists and turns with new enemy for Sonakshi.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular daily soaps. Soon the viewers will witness some interesting twists and turns. In the last episode, we saw that Rohit asked Sonakshi to stay mum about Pooja being Naren's daughter. He does not want to reveal it to his mother Veena yet. Sonakshi promised that she will never reveal it to anyone. However, she saw someone when they were discussing. We later saw that Sonakshi got followed by someone. We also saw that Nishi got very angry as now Sonakshi also knows the truth about Pooja being Naren's daughter and she scolded Rohit for the same.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Sonakshi will learn that it is Yashwant who is following her and we will see that he will demand crores of rupees to stay quiet. Sonakshi is clueless about how he learned about Naren's secret. She will be very scared as he will continuously trouble her. She will also be tensed as she does not know where she should get the money. She will decide to reveal it out to Rohit. In the last track of the show, we saw how Rani was ousted from the Sippy family for blackmailing Rohit. Nishi and YK had asked her to pretend as Pooja's mother.

Check out Dipika and Karan's interview:

Will Yashwant reveal about Naren's extramarital affair? or Sonakshi will handle the situation? Only time will tell. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

