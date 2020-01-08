Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi to slap Rani and end her deal with Rohit

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows. Check out the latest spoiler right here.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is showcasing some high-voltage drama. In the previous episode, we saw how Rani was trying to find something Rohit's room and Pooja caught her red-handed. Rani was about to hit her, however, Naren interfered. Meanwhile, Netra showed the footage of Rohit and Rani to Sonakshi. She told Netra that Rani is Pooja's mother so it is alright for both of them to chat.

Pari told Tanya that she will help to find who Rohan is dating, however, she is also worried about her and Rohan's affair getting exposed. Rani went berserk and yelled at Naren and Nishi and insulted them badly. She said that she is not interested in Pooja and wants just money. Furious Sonakshi asked her to leave.

In the upcoming track, we will see that Sonakshi will be very upset with Rohit as she learned about Rani. She will enter when Rani blackmails Rohit and demands money. While Rani will try to cover up by putting up a drama, however, Sonakshi will learn about their deal and will be very upset. While Rohit tried to explain his side, Sonakshi will not listen to him. She will accuse Rohit of never considering her as part of his family. She will slap Rani and she will ask her to sign legal papers to never come back.

Check out the interview of the stars right below.

What are your views on the same? Are you excited about the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More