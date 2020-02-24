Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi to suffer from a deadly virus; Rohit will try to save her life

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi will fally prey to a deadly virus and Rohit will try to save her life. Here's what will happen.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover is one of the popular daily soaps. The makers of the show have left #Ronakshi fans hooked to their screens with multiple unexpected events taking place in the lives of the lead characters. Soon the viewers will witness some interesting twists and turns. In the latest episode, we saw how Rohit accused Sonakshi of being dramatic and acting fake in front of others as she came to see her ill father-in-law Naren.

Now, in the upcoming episode, a deadly virus will attack the city, wherein Dr. Rohit will warn everyone to stay safe from it. He will alarm the world against this super virus attack and also reach the health ministry for help. But, a major drama will unfold when Rohit's beloved Sonakshi will fall prey to the virus. Yes, Sonakshi will end suffering from the super virus and her life will be in danger. Upon seeing Sonakshi as one of her patients trying to fight the disease, Rohit will be left shocked. He will then decide to get her out of the situation by hook or by crook. Rohit will put his Doctor's cap and will try to save Sonakshi's life and bring her back from the clutches of the virus.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan V Grover CONFIRMS news of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air; Deets Inside

While this will lead to a brewing closeness between Sonakshi and Rohit as they will sense each other's bond, Nishi is making a master plan to get Rohit married again. She is hurrying up for Rohit’s second marriage and has also found a suitable girl for him from London. It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rohit be able to save Sona? Will they get back together? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Fans trend #SaveKHKT as news of Dipika Kakar's show going off air surface



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More