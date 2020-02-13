Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi to suffer from memory loss post leap and forget Rohit?

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will soon go through a leap, post which Rohit and Sonaskhi's life will take a drastic turn. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover has been running through a crucial track. Rohit and Sonakshi's life is going through quite the turbulent phase as things between them taken a drastic turn. The duo who were inseparable once, today cannot stand each other. In fact, the things are shaken up to a level that they've decide to part ways. We earlier today you that the show will take soon take a short leap, now there are some more developments that will leave you utterly shocked.

Apparently, Sonakshi is going to suffer memory loss post leap. Yes, you read that right! Sonakshi will go through a memory loss and she will forget her past with Rohit. If you've been watching the show, you might know that Sonakshi recently met with an accident as she left Rohit's house in anger. Upon learning about Sonakshi's accident, Rohit rushes to the hospital and sobs inconsolably. Well reportedly, it is after this accident that Sonakshi will lose her memory and forget everything about her past. We don't know what will happen next , but the memory loss phase is sure going to bring forward new interesting twists and dramatic turns on the show.

ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Rohit misses Sonakshi during the Valentine's Day

For the unversed, Rohit was forced to send Sonakshi out of the Sippy mansion as Nishi was blackmailing him. He decided to develop hatred for him in Sonakshi and thus presented the divorce papers. This lead to their relationship hitting rough patch. While Sonakshi has decided to take everything in her hands, she unaware of the truth and the reason behind Rohit’s harsh behaviour towards her.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More