Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sonakshi's career fails & she becomes a bar dancer leaving Rohit shocked

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi will take a huge step as her acting career fails, leaving Rohit completely shattered. Here's what will happen.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum featuring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover has been dishing out some really interesting episodes. The makers have left #Ronakshi fans hooked with the unexpected twists and turns in their lives. In the latest episode, we saw how Sonakshi suffers an accident and is hospitalized. While Rohit sobs on seeing her such a state, Sonakshi and her family blames her Sippy's for ruining her life. Sonakshi's mother advises her that it is high time that she must leave them and move on her in her life, focusing on her career.

The hatred and anger Sonakshi has developed for Rohit, makes her obey's Suman's advise. She then decides to bring the original Sonakshi Rastogi back and flush the thing called 'love' out of her life. She also decides to shed her sanskari bahu avatar and turn back in the modern woman that she is. Now, in the upoming episodes, Sonakshi's life is going to go through many more troubles. Sonakshi will not only go through a rough patch in her personal life, but also her professional life. She will lose her role at the KPKshow and her acting career will sink. She then, struggles hard to find a new job.

With her mother locked in jail and no income from anywhere, Sonakshi will find herself in deadlock. Since she will have no option left, she will choose to dance at a bar. Yes, from an actress, Sona will turn into a bar dancer. Coincidently, Rohit will also be at the same place as Sonakshi. They face-to-face with each other, and Rohit is left shocked seeing Sonakshi dancing at the party. He will be left embarrassed and ashamed of seeing her in the same party as a dancer.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Rohit understand Sonakshi's plight or blame her again? Will he understand that her career has gone for a toss because of the Sippy family? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

