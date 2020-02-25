Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER ALERT: Sumit tries to play the cupid for Rohit and Sonakshi

In the upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sumit will try to make Sonakshi and Rohit realize the love they have for each other. Here's what will happen.

Starring Dipika Kakar as Sonakshi and Karan V Grover as Dr. Rohit, Star Plus' popular show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows we have on Indian Television right now. As the date of the show's closure is inching closer, the makers are putting in all efforts to introduce new twists to keep #Ronakshi fans hooked to their screens. As per the current track, while Sonakshi is trying to mend things, Rohit is constantly insulting her and trying to keep her far from his family. On the other hand, to move on in life, Sonakshi starts dating her co-actor and good friend Sumit. They even decide to marry each other and live a happy life ahead.

But, looks like Sonakshi is not quite happy with her decision to get into a relationship with Sumit. In tonight's episode, as Sumit will try to come close to Sonakshi, she will feel uncomfortable and will ask him to back off. Yes, as Sumit will get a little cozy with Sona, she will warn him to not come close. To which Sumit will question her about not liking his touch. Not only this, but he will also ask if she still has feelings for Rohit. Sumit's words will not go down well with Sonakshi as she will feel he is speaking nonsensical things. She will walk away without answering Sumit's questions.

Later, Rohit will confront Sumit about his behavior with Sonakshi and trying to touch her without her consent. Much to everyone's surprise, Sumit will pronounce both, Rohit and Sonakshi love each other but are trying to prove otherwise. He will then decide to play cupid for the duo.

It would be interesting to see if Sumit's plan to get back Rohit and Sonakshi together will succeed or not? Will Sonakshi marry Sumit or her love for Rohit will stop her from doing so? Are you excited to see the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

