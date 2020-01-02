Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILER: Sonakshi QUITS her work; Plans a romantic surprise for Rohit

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is coming up with a romantic twist as Sonakshi has planned a special surprise for Rohit.

Star Plus' popular family drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover, has been winning the hearts since it went on air last year. While the storyline keeps the audience intrigued, Dipika and Karan’s adorable chemistry has become the USP of the show. In fact, their cute acts in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum leaves the viewers wanting for more. So far, we have seen that Sonakshi (played by Dipika), who is a renowned actress, had quit her work and is putting in all the efforts to keep her in-laws happy.

In fact, she also bought gifts for everyone in the family as a surprise. While things are all happy as of now, the big twist is yet to unfold as no one in the family is aware of Sonakshi’s decision of quitting the job, not even her husband Rohit (played by Karan). Meanwhile, in the coming episode, Sonakshi will be planning a special surprise for Rohit. The lady has got his name inked on her lower back. And while she flaunts it to Rohit in a romantic way, the latter is impressed and the two share some love-filled moments on the show.

Well, Rohit and Sonakshi’s sizzling chemistry is expected to raise the temperature once again. However, we wonder how will Rohit react after he will get to know about Sonakshi’s secret. Will he be upset with Sonakshi for letting go of her successful career or will he support her decision? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

