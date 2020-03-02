Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Spoilers: Rohit reveals he wants to die in Sonakshi’s arms

The upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will witness some high voltage drama as Rohit will make some shocking revelations.

Star Plus’ popular Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead, might be heading towards its end now. But the popular family drama has been coming up with some interesting twists in the storyline and the viewers will see a high voltage drama on the show. So far, we have seen that Sonakshi (played by Dipika) has been missing. On the other hand, Rohit (played by Karan) has is quite concerned about his wife and is eagerly waiting to see her.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit will make a shocking revelation to Veena about him being infected from virus. While Veena will be shocked with this revelation, Rohit will reveal that only Sonakshi can save her as she carries a rare blood type which can be his antidote. Veena, who is in a fix to save Rohit, will decide to bring Sonakshi to the hospital to prepare the antidote. But before she can prepare the antidote, Rohit will be seen talking about his last wish and will say that he wants to die in Sonakshi’s arms. Clearly, the new episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be high on emotional content.

It will be interesting to see if Sonakshi will be able to save Rohit. Meanwhile, after entertaining the audience for over eight months now, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be going off air this month. According to the media reports, the last episode of the family drama will be aired on March 14 this year.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

