Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILERS: Sonakshi to leave her job to focus on family

The ongoing track of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is quite high on drama as Rani and Sippys are at loggerheads. Read on to know the latest spoilers.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows. The ongoing track involving Rani and Sippys has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Speaking of the track, Sonakshi is getting blamed for bringing Rani and she is blackmailing Nishi and YK. Soon, Sonakshi will reveal her reality and there will be a huge celebration as well at the SIppy Mansion Meanwhile, Rohit is very upset with Rani and he has asked her to just focus on Pooja's hatred and nothing else. She is also upset with Rohit as he has involved her daughter Sitara into this. She will take revenge from Sonakshi. This will lead to more troubles for Sonakshi

And now, we have learned Sonakshi will soon leave her job to focus on her family and to make their bonds deeper. We have been seeing how Sonakshi and Rohit standing together and facing all the ups and downs and now, Sonakshi is ready for another sacrifice. With that, we can expect more high voltage drama and twists. Speaking of the series, the daily soap was started off on 17 June 2019 on Star Plus and it is produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions. It stars Karan Grover (Dr. Rohit Sippy) and Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi Rastogi) in the lead roles. What are your views on the upcoming track of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

