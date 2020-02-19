Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum SPOILERS: Veena to persuade Rohit to move on from Sonakshi and get married again

Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is set for a major twist as Rohit and Sonakshi will be persuaded to get over each other in the coming episodes.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, starring Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. Not just that people loved Rohit (played by Karan) and Sonakshi’s (played by Dipika) chemistry, but the storyline also managed to keep them intrigued. Lately, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum witnessed a major twist after the lead pair Rohit and Sonakshi, fondly called as Ronakshi by their fans, parted ways on the show. While the fans were disheartened by this recent development the show is yet to witness another turn.

In recent episodes, Rohit will be seen taking up alcohol to overcome the pain of separating from Sonakshi. His alcoholic condition leaves Veena worried as she always wanted him to stay happy. While Veena is concerned about Rohit ruining his life, Nishi comes to her rescue. The latter advises Veena to persuade Rohit to move on from Sonakshi and get married again. On the other hand, Sonakshi will also be facing a similar situation as Suman will be seen asking her to think about remarriage.

It will be interesting to see if Rohit and Sonakshi will agree with remarriage in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is also inching towards its end now. The show is set to pull down its curtain next month. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan confirmed the news of the show going off air and revealed that the last episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be telecasted on March 14, 2020.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

