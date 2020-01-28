Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum star Dipika Kakar has a picture perfect moment with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim & mother in law

Dipika Kakkar recently shared an adorable picture with her mother-in-law and husband Shoaib Ibrahim and it is all things love. Take a look.

Most Indian TV serials show a rift between the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, making the audiences believe that the two can never get along well. However, real-life is completely different from the reel-life saas-bahu drama, and our beloved Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar has just dropped in an adorable picture to prove the same. Dipika recently took to her Instagram handle to share a perfect family portrait with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and her cutesy mom-in-law and it is all love things.

In the picture, Dipika seen embracing and resting in her saasu mom's arm, while hubby rests on her lap and takes a glimpse of their amazing bond. What adds to the picture is their cute little furry friend Cuddle, who's making an eye-contact with the lens. While we were trying to take all that love from the picture, Dipika's caption won our hearts all over again. In a sweet note she said that her mother-in-law's lap and arms is the most peaceful place. It's a relaxing holiday for all, and she loves being pampered this way. Well, not only this she also teased Shoaib that mom-in-law love's her more than him. The trio is all smiles as they pose for a love-filled click.

Take a look at Dipika's perfect family moment here:

Well, we must say Dipika sure knows how to balance between work and family. Both, Shoaib and Dipika never leave a chance to prove that they're just perfect together. They are pure couple goals as they believe in cherishing small moments of life. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't this an awe-dorable picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

