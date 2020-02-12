Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Dipika Kakar shares a lovey dovey PHOTO with Shoaib Ibrahim and we are all hearts

Dipika Kakar has recently shared a picture with husband Shoaib Ibrahim on her Instagram handle in which the two of them are looking simply adorable. Check out the picture.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them are almost inseparable and their frequent social media PDAs definitely scream inevitable love. And the best part is that the power couple often makes it a point to take some time out from their busy schedule and spend quality time with each other. The duo also shares glimpses of the same with fans on their respective social media handles.

Recently, Dipika has shared a lovely picture with Shoaib on her Instagram handle which speaks volumes about their oh – so – perfect love story. Dipika also added a beautiful caption along with the post in which she referred to Shoaib as her ‘dil’ and ‘jaan.’ Clad in a pink coloured salwar kameez, the actress looked undeniably pretty while clinging to Shoaib who also looked dapper in a casual shirt and matching denims. The two of them flashed beaming smiles as they posed for the picture.

Check out the picture of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim below:

On the professional front, Dipika is currently seen in the popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she portrays the role of Sonakshi. She has been roped in opposite Karan V Grover in the much – loved show. Their beautiful on – screen chemistry is one of the reasons behind the show’s popularity among the audiences. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 12. Who do you think will win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy this year? Do let us know in the comments section.

