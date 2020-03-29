Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Karan V Grover undergoes a transformation after 5 years; See Pic

Here's how Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Karan V Grover is making the most transformation after 5 years; See Pic

Coronavirus lockdown has left us all bored, there's no second doubt about it. While some are merely passing time, others are using it fruitfully. Many Bollywood and TV stars are revisiting their old hobbies of cooking, painting, singing, and others to make the most of this quarantine period. Amidst all this, our beloved Karan V Grover has transformed. Yes, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor has experimented with his looks after 5 long years, and is now busy flaunting his 'New Me.'

Karan recently took to his Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse of him using his shaving kit and scissors to the best use. Well, the handsome hunk has not only chopped off his hair but also shaved his beard. Karan showed off his witty side, as he found a solution to the probable shortage of shampoos amidst the 21-day lockdown. He then took his razor and turned a hairstylist himself. He captioned the same as, 'Hair me out! बाल कलाकार. Also seeing my clean-shaven face after almost 5 years.'

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani donates 10 lakh to fight Coronavirus crisis; Says 'It’s a drop in the ocean but it matters'

Take a look at Karan's transformation here:

As soon as Karan posted the video, his fans and industry friends started bombarding him with comments. While some liked his new look, others did not really approve of it. Ridhi Dogra wrote, 'Wow kid Grover quarantine mein aage jaana hai piche nahi.' (We have to move ahead during this quarantine, not backward). Karan's KHKT co-star Kishwer Merchantt was quite stunned with his brand new look and said, 'Wtf!!!! Dude, u look like a 16-year-old...so cute.' While Naagin fame Adaa Khan did not like the cut, Shama Sikander called it 'brave'.

What are your thoughts on Karan's transformation? Do you like it or not? Do you like Karan clean-shaven or with a beard? Yay or a Nay? Also, do you miss 'Ronkashi' after the show's closure? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares goofy PHOTOS with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim amid Coronavirus lockdown; Check it out



Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More