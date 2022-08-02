Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: 6 lesser-known facts about the show before watching its rerun today

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is one such television show that changed the dynamics of the Indian Television industry. Spearheaded by Ekta Kapoor, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii became an integral part of the people's daily lives. The high TRPs of this drama were proof enough that the audience loved watching the world created through Ekta's lenses. After 14 years, the show is returning to the television screen with its old episodes. This news has brought along a wave of excitement and happiness among the audience and the cast of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show will rerun from August 2 onwards from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM on Star Plus. Prior to watching the rerun, let's revisit some unknown facets of this much-talked show. Read on:

No elaborate set

Unlike today, there was no huge set constructed for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show was shot in the same building of Balaji Telefilms Office, where the first floor was dedicated to the shoot. "We used to shoot Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in Balaji office's building. We had taken an entire floor that had a hall and two small rooms. We shot our entire show in that space. There was no set. The height of the ceiling was just a little bit more than our average homes," revealed Kiran Karmarkar, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

High TRP ratings

Overall, the ratings of the current shows have dropped drastically. With a plethora of mediums and content available for consumption, TV shows' TRPs have declined. However, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii would rake in 15, 18, and 22 on the TRP charts. Talking about the TRPs, Kiran Karmarkar told Pinkvilla, "The current generation can't even imagine the TRPs that we used to get - 15, 18, 22. Today, when a show scores 3 on the TRP chart, they think they've created history and if it runs for two years, then they throw huge parties. It's maybe because the competition has also increased these days. We've seen what Mahabharat, Buniyaad, and Hum Log achieved. After these shows, people only take these three names - Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay."

Parvati's diamond bindi was Sakshi Tanwar's idea

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name with her character Parvati Agarwal. She became an ideal bahu and set the bar very high for daughters-in-law. Her character always had a diamond bindi, which was Sakshi's idea and in an interview with ETimes, Sakshi shared that she asked her hairdresser to bring the diamond bindi from anywhere by hook or by crook.

"Prabhat Bhattacharya and Kiran were a terror on sets"

Rinku Dhawan, who is renowned for her character, Chhaya in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, also spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and revealed that Prabhat Bhattacharya (Ajay Agarwal) and Kiran were a terror on the set.

Sakshi Tanwar never attended any functions for eight years

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's main protagonist, Sakshi Tanwar was extremely dedicated to her show, and in those eight years of the shoot, the actress never attended any functions. In a recent interview, she revealed that she made work her entire life.

Rupali Ganguly was also a part of the show

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly played the role of Gayatri - daughter of Parvati and Om. An old promo of the show has resurfaced online where Gayatri is seen bad-mouthing her mother Parvati in a hospital, and in return, receives a slap from one of her aunts.

