Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passes away due to heart attack; Rakesh Paul expresses disbelief

Sachin Kumar Death News: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passed away due to a heart attack. Good friend Rakesh Paul expresses his disbelief.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passed away early in the morning on May 15th after having a heart attack. Many actors have expressed their disbelief about hearing the news and it comes across as a rather shock indeed. Kumar had turned a photographer after he quit acting long back. Actors including the likes of Rakesh Paul, Chetan Hansraj, and many others have taken to send out condolences to the actor and pray for his family.

Sachin's good friend, Rakesh, confirmed to a leading portal the news of his demise and said how it is rather heartbreaking to share it. He added how he could not be by his side on learning about his demise as he was already taken to the crematorium. He revealed how the actor had gone to sleep and when he did not open the door the next morning, his parents panicked and so, opened the door with a key. However, he had passed away by then and it probably happened late in the night or early morning.

He further went on to speak a little about him and said how they have known each other for two decades and how he drove a Maruti 800 while he had a fiat back then. He said how they were both like brothers and when they connected on the phone, they promise to see each other. He added how he remembers how he used to make pakoras and feed them and he was reading his last birthday's post and there also, he has mentioned this one thing. He adds how life is so unpredictable and now having snacks, pakoras, in particular, will remind him of Sachin.

