Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actresses Sakshi Tanwar & Shweta Kawatra recreate ‘Slap scene’ with a twist; Watch

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is one of the most popular and highly successful shows in the Indian telly industry. The show made Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar and other cast members, popular names in the telly industry. The show has a large fan following when it was aired and the show went on from 2000-2008. Numerous scenes from the show became quite popular and they are still remembered by the audience, one among them is a slap scene. Now as the show is going on air again, Sakshi Tanwar and Shweta Kawatra recreated the scene.

As per the recent promo of the show, Sakshi Tanwar who played the role of Parvati in the show shared that she always wanted to play the negative role in the show and she gets to act as Pallavi. Shweta Kawatra, who played the role of Pallavi in the show, agreed with her and they decided to recreate the slap scene from the show. Pallavi is seen speaking Parvati’s dialogues and Parvati acts as Pallavi. But the moment Sakshi Tanwar raised her hand to slap her, Shweta held her hand and said, “Villain toh main hu.”

With its unique and relatable storyline, this show became one of the most popular serials and kept audiences hooked for 8 long years. It was recently reported that the show will soon come back on the screens and fans will again get to watch this entertaining family drama. The channel has finally announced that the show is all set to start airing again on screens from August 2.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii plot

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii explored the world of Parvati and Om Agarwal, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om, the ideal son. The show also starred Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawatra, Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. The series went off-air on 9 October 2008 after completing 8 successful years.

