Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: Sakshi Tanwar's hit show to start airing on 2nd August

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is considered one of the most iconic and highly watched TV shows. With its unique and relatable storyline, this show became one of the most popular serials and kept audiences hooked for 8 long years. It was recently reported that the show will soon come back on the screens and fans will again get to watch this entertaining family drama. Now the channel has finally announced that the show is all set to start airing again on the screens soon.

Today, Star Plus shared the promo of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii on its Instagram handle. The caption of this promo read, "Ghar ghar se judi ek kahani, ab phir dikhegi har ghar mein! #KahaaniGharGharKii, shuru ho raha hai phirse. 2nd August se, dopeher 3:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par." Fans became nostalgic and shared their excitement to watch the show again.

About Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii:

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii aired on Star Plus from 16 October 2000 to 9 October 2008. This daily soap was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced by her production company Balaji Telefilms which starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar.

Sakshi Tanwar essayed the character of Parvati Agarwal and on the other hand, Kiran Karmarkar played Om Agarwal. Sakshi's simplicity, persona, and charm swooned the audience, who accepted her with open arms.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii explored the world of Parvati and Om Agarwal, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om, the ideal son. The show also starred Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawatra, Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. The series went off-air on 9 October 2008 after completing 8 successful years.

