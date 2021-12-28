Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai fame Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha to welcome their second child soon

Actor Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha have been happily married for 14 years now. They are parents to a daughter Ammara and now they will be embracing parenthood again. They shared the news on social media with adorable pictures as mommy-to-be flaunted her baby bump.

On Christmas eve, Sneha posted a photo with Iqbal, showing her baby bump and wished all fans. Sneha’s post read, “Merry Christmas. Blessed, grateful and loved. Sending lots of love and blessings to each and everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones. #christmasonboard #khans #familia #xmascolors #babyonboard #mumbaiblogger #momblogger #contentcreator #godiskind”.

See post here-

Iqbal and Sneha’s close friend and actor Amit Tandon wished the couple as, “Congrats guys wow that’s amazing.”

In another picture, Sneha can be seen wearing a beautiful blue gown. A few days back, Sneha shared some pictures wearing an oversized T-shirt. She revealed in her post that she is wearing her husband’s outfit. Her baby bump is slightly visible in the pictures. She wrote while sharing, “Oversized tee but make it werrrrkkk! Wearing the husband’s tee & he definitely doesn’t mind.”

Iqbal Khan made his TV debut with ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’ and he was highly appreciated for his role. He has done numerous popular shows like ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, ‘Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’, ‘Tumhari Pakhi’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Kavyanjali’ and others.



