Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Krissann Barretto & her ex Salman Zaidi unite for new reality show ‘Ex or Next’

MTVs’ upcoming new show MTVs Ex or Next has been taking the internet by storm with its new and exciting concept. The show aims to create nail-biting content to see these hot and happening couples sizzle on the television screens. This show is all set to shake things up, that will boast an unprecedented concept, where they will bring popular ex-couples together on the beautiful land of Maldives, giving them an opportunity to give love another chance or to move on. Krissann Barretto and Salman will be seen as contestants of the show.

The first episode of this show will showcase these 6 contestants to be taken by surprise seeing their ex-lovers walk in. Not knowing that they will be spending time with their exes the contestants are caught off-guard and begin to wonder what’s happening around them. The episode will see a few ups and downs and one such thing that the viewers will be in for a treat is seeing the Sasural Simar Ka fame and handsome hunk Salman – the ex-lovers share a moment. They both will be seen on a movie date where they talk about their past relationships and how it has made them grow into the person they are today.

This moment shared between them gave a glimpse of an opportunity where they seem to might give each other a chance to give their relationship another shot. One can only wait and find out what’s in store for Krissane and Salman once the show airs soon.

As per reports, three ex-couples including Krissann Barretto-Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati-Samarthya Gupta and Saloni Sehra-Varun Verma will be seen on the show.

