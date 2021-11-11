Kajal Pisal opens up on playing the antagonist in 'Sirf Tum': Always knew such roles are going to come my way

Actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen in TV show 'Durga Mata Ki Chhaya' will now be seen playing an antagonist in upcoming drama 'Sirf Tum' which stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as the leads.

She says, "I'm excited to return back with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. I'm trying something new, earlier I played grey but this one seems fresh and interesting to me. My audience will see a new me onscreen. I will be seen playing a young and fashionable women in the show."

Kajal will be seen playing stepmother to Vivian's character. "At a point to sustain here in the TV industry, I always knew such roles are going to come my way and I'm really not afraid about it. I'm fine till I'm getting to act and I'm an important part of the show. I just see to my screen time on screen. Gone is the time when people remembered you with your on screen name."

Kajal is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.

