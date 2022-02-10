Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary with romantic dinner; PHOTOS

Kamya Panjabi is a popular name in the television industry and she has played pivotal roles in numerous successful shows. The actress is married to Shalabh Dang and the couple recently completed two years. They went out for a romantic dinner and Kamya had shared few pictures from her date and a fun reel. In the video, Kamya teased Shalabh for managing to spend two years with her. He called it 'just the beginning' and she wished him 'good luck'.

Kamya and Shalabh were also joined by their friends for the celebration. She also shared glimpses of the cake and wrote, “Happy Happy to us”.

Later, Shalabh sweetly decided to surprise his wifey at midnight with a cake and small bouquet. The note with it read, "I am lucky to have a wife like you.” However, Kamya knew that he was up to something and kept her camera ready for the surprise. The moment he got back to his room with the goodies, she captured the moment.

Kamya, who was last seen in the TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, tied the knot with Delhi-based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang in 2020. The two are parents to Aara and Ishaan.

On the professional front, Kamya joined politics last year. She is seen actively campaigning for her party.



