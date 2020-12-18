Kamya Panjabi backs Devoleena Bhattacharjee in seeking justice for Divya Bhatnagar; Prays for Pratyusha too

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been fighting actively to seek justice for her late friend Divya Bhatnagar. Now, Kamya Panjabi has come out in the support of the former.

The sudden demise of actress Divya Bhatnagar has left the entire television industry heartbroken. While her family members and close friends are still coming to terms with her unfortunate death, Divya's good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been trying hard to seek justice for her late friend. Recently, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star got support from her contemporary actress Kamya Panjabi. The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star has taken to social media to extend her support while recalling how she fought hard for her friend Pratyusha Banerjee.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kamya said that she can see herself is Devoleena as she too fought for justice just like she is doing for her late friend. She writes, “Dear @Devoleena_23 i can see myself in u. The way u r fighting 4 ur frnd right now, i did the same few yrs back, i fought n fought n fought but nothing happened! Jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan.. i will pray u get justice! Divya get justice! Pratyusha get justice Stay strong!” The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was quick to take note of it and replied to her writing, “I know what happened then.And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann... #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar.”

Check out the tweets below:

I know what happened then.And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann... #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar https://t.co/npdF2KHexT — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 16, 2020

For the unversed, Kamya had fought for many years to get justice for Pratyusha. She had released a short film titled Hum Kuchh Keh Na Sake in order to get her justice. Devoleena, on the other hand, is still fighting for Divya Bhatnagar. She had earlier accused Divya’s husband of domestic violence and brutality. She shared a video on social media saying how Gagan used to torture the late actress and had extra-marital affairs.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi & others laud challenger Rakhi Sawant for making the show

