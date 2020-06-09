Kamya Panjabi flies back to Mumbai with daughter amid Unlock Phase 1 as her show Shakti's shoot to resume soon

Kamya Panjabi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture as she traveled back to Mumbai from Delhi during the Unlock Phase 1, as shoots of her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is all set to resume soon. Take a look.

After a shutdown of more than 2 months, the entertainment industry is gearing up to get back to work. Yes, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic shootings were stalled for a really long time, which lead to channels and production suffering huge losses. However, now the Maharashtra Government allowing shoots to resume in a phased manner. Shootings will resume by following strict guidelines from the makers. So, the cast and crew are prepping up to get in action again after their unplanned sabbatical.

Among them is also, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Punjabi. Yes, Kamya is all set to resume working and is flying back to the city of dreams, 'Mumbai.' Just a few hours ago, Kamya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and her daughter dressed in PPE attire (personal protection equipment), to keep them protected from COVID-19. The actress was enjoying her stay in Delhi, but is now traveling back with her 10-year-old daughter. She is coming back early to the city so that she and her daughter can get enough time to be in quarantine and self-isolate before getting back into a normal routine. With the picture, it looks like she has taken every bit of precaution, considering his husband Shalab Dang is a health care professional. She captioned the photo as, 'Working calling, '

Take a look at Kamya's post here:

As soon as Kamya shared the picture, many of her fans and friends from the industry wished her a safe journey. Several others also expressed their concern and asked her to be extra cautious owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi on Shalabh gifting Swarovski earrings: Didn't even get a rose in my past relationship

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×