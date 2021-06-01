Kamya Panjabi on living away from her family: 'Both my kids miss me'; Calls hubby Shalabh's visits a blessing

Kamya Panjabi, who is currently in Agra for a shoot, stated it’s not easy to live away from her family and kids. Scroll down to read what more she said.

Kamya Panjabi is currently shooting for her show Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki in Agra. Recently, the popular show has completed 5 years, and to mark the milestone the actress had shared some BTS pictures from the sets on her social media along with a heartfelt note. To note, the actress has been away from her family and kids for the past few weeks due to her work commitments. Although her shooting location is just two hours away from her –law's residence in Delhi, Kamya prefers not to travel and visit them as she feels that will be a risk amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

Talking about living away from her family, Kamya told the Times of India that she is happy that her kids Aara and Ishaan are older now so that's not much of a problem. She also mentioned that instead of visiting them amid the pandemic, they all stay connected through video calls.

“Both my kids miss me, but they are living with family and are doing well, so I am relaxed. My husband Shalabh (Dang) keeps visiting me, which is a blessing and gives me a lot of strength. My mother-in-law sends me good chutneys and aachars, which make me feel like I am at home,” Kamya was quoted saying.

Further, speaking on working during the pandemic, the actress stated that she feels working is much better than sitting at home.

“Last year things were unclear and we didn’t know what to do or expect. At least this time around, we are working, which is a good thing,” Kamya concluded.

