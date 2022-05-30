Kamya Panjabi loses Rs 1 lakh at a pani puri stall; Here's what happened next

Television actor Kamya Panjabi underwent a horrific incident where she forgot an envelope with Rs 1 lakh in it. Upon reaching the hotel, Kamya realised that she had forgotten her envelope at the pani puri stall where she munched on the snack. The actress found the envelope and couldn't believe her luck as seldom does one find anything once lost. In an interaction with ETimes TV, Kamya narrated her ordeal and how she retrieved the money.

Kamya Panjabi, who was in Indore for an event, told the entertainment portal, "I was in Indore on Sunday for an event. On my way back, my friend producer Santosh Gupta told me that there was a place at the Chappan Dukan, where a guy sells amazing pani puri. Indore being famous for its chaat, I couldn’t control my urge and decided to try it out. I had an envelope with me which had 1 lakh cash in it. So, I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed eating it and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there."

The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress realised upon reaching her hotel that her envelope was missing. “My friend rushed to the place. I was stressed and kept hoping that I would get it back. I kept thinking to myself that if I get it back then I have to really thank my stars, because it was such a busy place. When he reached there, he found my packet at the spot where we had left it. He spoke to the pani puri stall owner Dinesh Gujjer and got it back. I was thrilled, I didn’t know to react because I was almost sure that we wouldn't find it there. Something like this happening is so amazing and surprising. I think the people of Indore are really nice and kind," concluded Kamya.

