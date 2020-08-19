Kamya Panjabi praises SC for transferring Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI: This is the first defeat of evil

As the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI, Kamya Panjabi took to her social media handle to call it their first win in getting justice for the late actor.

Today morning brought a piece of good news for Sushant Singh Rajput family, friends, and fans, as the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the late actor's death. Yes, after months of Sushant's unfortunate demise, SC has now officially transferred the case to the CBI. The Apex court pronounced that the Bihar Government had the right to register Sushant’s father KK Singh's case. After the big decision, Sushant's followers, colleagues, and family members took to their social media handle to express their joy as it marked the first step towards seeking justice for the late actor.

Many people, who have been relentlessly fighting for justice in Sushant's case felt that now justice had started moving in the right direction. One of them, who has been raising her voice for Sushant is Kamya Punjabi. The actress took to her social media handle to hail the verdict. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Kamya wrote, 'Buraai ki hui yeh pehli haar bolo Ganapati Bappa Moryaa jitega sach.' (This is the first defeat of evil, now the truth will win). TV actor Manish Naggdev commented on Kamya's post and wrote 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Previously, the Shakti actress called out Rhea Chakraborty for sharing her personal WhatsApp chats with the late actor. She had also against raised her voice and this time against the remarks made by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut about the strained relation between Sushant and his father.

