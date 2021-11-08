Kamya Panjabi questions BB 15’s ‘special treatment’ for Shamita Shetty by sending Raqesh Bapat & Neha Bhasin

After Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana, popular television actress Kamya Panjabi too slammed Bigg Boss 15 for sending Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend and friend, Raqesh Bapat, and Neha Bhasin in the show. In a recent episode, Raqesh and Neha entered the reality show as wild card contestants of the season. Many celebrities and netizens believe that the show is being unfair to other contestants by favoring Shamita, as she has people close to her inside the show, which gives her an added advantage over other housemates.

Amid this, Kamya Panjabi took to her official Twitter handle to express her opinion on the issue. Doing so, she slammed Bigg Boss 15 for its ‘special treatment’ toward Shamita. Yesterday, Kamya tweeted, “Just started watching the last night’s epi of #BB15 n I feel why why why???? Why this special treatment? Why sending a friend n a boyfriend? This is so unfair for all the other contestants!”

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Neha Bhasin were co-contestants on the digital spinoff of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. While Shamita and Neha became close friends during their stint. Apart from that, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat fell in love on the show. The two made their relationship official later on.

Take a look at Kamya’s tweet:

Just started watching the last night’s epi of #BB15 n I feel why why why???? Why this special treatment? Why sending a friend n a boyfriend? This is so unfair for all the other contestants! @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 7, 2021

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana and actress Shefali Jariwala also expressed similar opinions on Raqesh and Neha’s entry. Moose took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Shamita Rani in her castle made of Bhai’s and friends. Soon to be added Neha and Raqesh. The most boring people in history. Iski jaggah trophy Diwali pe dedo aur dikhawa khatam karo @ColorsTV."

Shefali Jariwala, who was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13, wrote, “How is one allowed to talk about what’s happened outside the house !! I was a wildcard too and it was strictly prohibited. #BB15 no rules …WTF! Yeh Kya ho raha hai (what is happening)!? Do I smell favouritism…”

