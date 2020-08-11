Kamya Panjabi on Sanjay Raut's remark on Sushant & father's strained relation: What are they trying to prove?

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut wrote an article in Saamna where he claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father, KK Singh. Now, TV actress Kamya Panjabi has reacted to it, and posed a strong question questioning their intentions.

Kamya Panjabi recently called out calls out Rhea Chakraborty for sharing her personal WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput. In the conversations, Sushant had raised concerns about his sister Priyanka. Now, the Shakti actress has against raised her voice and this time against the remarks made by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut about the strained relations between Sushant and his father, KK Singh. Sanjay Raut had penned an article in his column 'Rokhthok' in the political party's mouthpiece newspaper 'Saamana,' which has created a stir and angered many following the late actor's death case.

In the column, Sanjay Raut addressed various aspects of the Sushant's case including the tussle between the Maharashtra Government and the Bihar Government over jurisdiction. Raut claimed that the case was being politicised and 'pressure tactics' were used. He alleged that late Sushant Singh Rajput did not have good relations with his family, and was not on good terms with his father, KK Singh. Raut had written, 'His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput),' while he also why about Ankita Lokhande and Sushant's breakup.

Now, reacting to Sanjay Raut's unfiltered views, Kamya Panjabi has sternly expressed her opinions on Twitter as she also indirectly questioned the political party's intentions behind this. She asked what is the big matter in a father getting legally married again, everyone has the right to be happy. It is unacceptable that a son will be unhappy with this, and even if believe, what are they trying to cover up?

Kamya wrote, 'Kamaal ki baat karte hai log! Pita ne dusri shadi ki, so? Khush rehne ka haq sabko hai (kaunse pichde hue zamane ki soch lekar ghum rahe ho) Beta nakhush tha. Well hum nahi maante aur chalo maan bhi liya, So? Again what are they trying to prove?

Take a look at Kamya's tweet here:

Kamaal ki baat karte hai log! Pita ne dusri shadi ki..So?Khush rehne ka haq sabko hai (kaunse pichde hue zamane ki soch lekar ghum rahe ho) Beta na khush tha..well hum nahi maante aur chalo maan bhi liya So? So?Again wat are they trying 2 prove? #justiceforsushant #WarriorsForSSR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is handling Sushant's case. The ED is probing the allegations levelled against Rhea Chakraborty and her family about the misappropriation of funds to the amount of Rs 15 Crore that has been mentioned in the FIR against them by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna.

