Kamya Panjabi says she has seen husband Shalabh Dang going out 'every day for rounds in PPE kit' during COVID

Kamya Panjabi expressed her views on the ongoing pandemic and stated that it’s quite painful watching people dying every single day due to a lack of oxygen and beds in a hospital.

As the world is grappling with the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, frontline workers especially the doctors and nurses have been working tirelessly, risking their lives during these tough times. Actress Kamya Panjabi is among those who can understand and relate to the feeling of doctors taking risks every single day. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the Shakti actress expressed her views about the ongoing crisis and also revealed that her husband, Shalabh Dang, who is on the management board of a hospital chain worldwide, goes out every day for rounds wearing a PPE kit.

The actress was quoted as saying, “He has to visit hospitals across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Punjab. He has to travel and go to the corporate office even during this crisis. The way they show it on television, I’ve seen him wear the full PPE kit and go out every day for rounds; it’s very difficult.” Kamya also confessed that at times, she wants Shalabh that he shouldn’t go, but can’t say that.

Furthermore, expressing her views on the pandemic, the Maryada actress said it is painful watching the news, so many people dying every single day due to lack of oxygen and beds in a hospital. However, one cannot run away from reality.

“You can’t escape something, which is happening around you. I’m not one of those, who wouldn’t see what’s happening. So, in whatever capacity I can help, I will,” Kamya added.

On social media too, Kamya has been doing her bit to help patients battling with the deadly virus.

Also Read: Kamya Panjabi backs Devoleena Bhattacharjee in seeking justice for Divya Bhatnagar; Prays for Pratyusha too

Share your comment ×