Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang's adorable posts on 6 months wedding anniversary are all about love and compassion

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang have are celebrating their 6 months wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, the duo shared adorable posts on their social media handles which speaks volumes of their love. Take a look.

Kamya Panjabi and her husband Shalabh Dang are beaming in happiness today, and they have all the reasons to be. The couple has completed six months of a happy married life today (August 10, 2020), and is celebrating this special day. Both, Kamya and Shalab took to their social media handles to pour love on each other. They shared adorable pictures with, leaving everyone awestruck. The actress shared a beautiful recent picture with her handsome hubby and wrote, 'Oye 6 months ho gaye.'

Shalabh, on the other hand, looked back into time as he posed an endearing picture of their marriage. Reminiscing their beautiful moment, Shalabh also penned down a heartwarming message for his wifey, as he expressed his gratitude towards her. He wrote, 'Happy six months anniversary to the women, who gives me more love every day. Nothing could ever be as wonderful as your lifelong love to me.'

ALSO READ: Kamya Punjabi calls out Rhea Chakraborty as the actress shares Sushant Singh Rajput's texts about his sister

Within moments fans started showering their love and blessings on the cute couple and prayed that they stay happy together always. Kamya and Shalabh adorable posts on 6 months wedding anniversary are all about love and compassion. Not only fans but Kamya's friends from the industry also showered their love for the couple. Gauahar Khan commented on Kamya's post and wrote, 'God Bless,' while TV actress Jaswir Kaur wrote, When the start is beautiful, the journey will be amazing. Blessings.'

Take a look at Kamya and Shalabh's posts here:

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress got hitched to beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. The two met at an event and fell in love.

Both Kamya and Shalabh had kids from their previous marriage, but they managed to inform them and bring the family together smoothly and tactfully. What are your thoughts on their aww-dorable bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kamya Punjabi on Shalabh gifting Swarovski earrings: Didn't even get a rose in my past relationship

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×